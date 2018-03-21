Council approves $2 million for Chesapeake Schools to ‘improve security’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake City Council approved a resolution during their meeting Tuesday night that would allocate $2 million to Chesapeake Public Schools as emergency funds to upgrade school security.

According to the memorandum Chesapeake City Manager James Baker sent to the council, the money would be used to improve security and safety at all of the city’s schools.

Employees from the school district have been meeting with city staff since the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla. and discussing ways they could improve their own school safety measures and protocols, according to the memorandum.

Baker said they believe an estimated $2 million would be needed to improve the schools’ security, but the specific improvements have not been full defined yet.

The motion was unanimously approved during the meeting.

Since the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, there have been 17 reported threats to multiple schools in Chesapeake. Four of those cases resulted in arrests.