Chesapeake armed carjacking ended in Norfolk Tuesday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An armed carjacking in Chesapeake on Tuesday night started a police chase that stretched all the way to Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood.

The carjacking happened at the Greenbrier Mall, according to police.

The victim was parked in the mall’s parking lot and was approached by an armed suspect, who police identified as 21-year-old Mark Stokley III.

Police say Stokley forced the victim out of the car and took off.

An officer spotted the car when Stokley reached the intersection of Wilson Road and Indian River Road in the Campostella area of Norfolk, but Stokley refused to stop and headed across the Elizabeth River.

He was finally apprehended in the area of Redgate Avenue and Manteo Street, near Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police say Stokley has been charged with carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, wearing a mask in public, felony eluding, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.