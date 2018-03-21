Brand new Lionsbridge FC features top local talent; Nathan Epstein tries out

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Pomoco Stadium on the campus of Christopher Newport University will feature some new “futball flair” this summer. Beginning May 16, the home of CNU football will become home of the newest amateur soccer club in Hampton Roads.

Lionsbridge FC will play nine home games, concluding with the Carolina Dynamo on July 7, and will feature some of the top local talent in the area. Many players either have collegiate and even professional experience, and will compete against players with next-level potential.

“It’s kind of like a college all-star league,” said Mike Vest, one of the team’s three co-founders.

“We’ll be playing against guys that, in the next couple of years, could be having million dollar contracts,” said head coach Chris Walley, a former professional player himself who’s from England but has lived in Suffolk for the past several years.

The Sportswrap’s Nathan Epstein was invited to tryout for the team.