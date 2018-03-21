Authorities offering $10K reward for info in 2016 Hertford County homicide

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Hertford County are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a 2016 shooting that left a father and son killed.

The sheriff’s office said 34-year-old Michael Lassiter and 59-year-old James Beale were found shot to death inside a mobile home on Pinetop Circle.

Neighbors had called 911 in the early morning hours of Sept. 1, 2016 saying they heard a scuffle outside the home.

Anyone with information can call the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office at 252-358-7800 or the North Carolina Bureau of Investigations at 919-662-4500.