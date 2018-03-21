Austin bombing suspect dead after officer-involved shooting on I-35, sources say

AUSTIN, TX. (KXAN) — According to our sister station KXAN, the suspected Austin bomber is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 35, three law enforcement sources confirm to KXAN’s Sally Hernandez.

The shooting happened on Interstate 35 in Round Rock near Old Settlers Boulevard.

A source says the bomber blew up a device during the incident.

Round Rock police say while northbound I-35 is open, Southbound I-35 will be closed for the next four to six hours due to the investigation.

RRPD says there is no immediate danger to the public.