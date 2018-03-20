US Marshals looking for suspect in 2015 Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man with ties across the East Coast is wanted for the 2015 murder of a Portsmouth woman.

U.S. Marshals say 26-year-old Monique Landis was shot and killed in December 2015 at an apartment on Gateway Drive.

Portsmouth police initially named 54-year-old Darryl Reginald Faine as a person of interest in the case. Faine is now wanted on charges including second-degree murder for Landis’ shooting death.

Marshals say an investigation found Faine may have fled to New Jersey after Landis’ murder. The 54-year-old is said to have previously lived in New Jersey — and still has strong ties there.

Marshals say there have been indications Faine spent time in Florida — specifically in Jacksonville — and has ties to Northern Virginia as well as Maryland.

A reward up to $1,500 is being offered for information that could lead to Faine’s arrest. Call 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov if you know anything.