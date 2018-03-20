Trial for Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker pushed back

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has granted a continuance in the forgery and fraud case involving Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker.

All parties agreed to continue the trial on July 16.

Whitaker, who claims he is innocent, faces 20 felony charges. He’s accused of forging the names of three different people on checks dating back to 2013 and 2014.

He believes the investigation, which was launched in March 2017, was a political stunt coordinated by former Portsmouth Sheriff Bill Watson. Whitaker believes the case is a continuance of a past dispute between Watson and former Mayor Kenny Wright.

This article will be updated.