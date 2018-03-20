Storage shed near restaurant catches fire; shuts down OBX Highway

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – Residents passing through US-158 South Croatan Highway in Nags Head may have experienced some delays while firefighters battled a storage shed blaze Tuesday evening.

Crews were dispatched around 8 p.m. to a storage shed behind Mulligan’s Grille that caught fire.

South Croatan Highway was closed in both directions for a short while due to fire hoses running across street, according to Nags Head Public Information Officer Roberta Thuman. One lane has since reopened.

The fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

