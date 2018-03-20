Multiple injuries reported in shooting at high school in Maryland

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (NBC) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a high school in southeast Maryland Tuesday morning, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office confirmed.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland.

A Twitter post from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office asked parents not to report to the school due to the incident, but to go to a high school in nearby Leonardtown instead.

The school’s website said the building is on lockdown, but the incident has been contained. It didn’t give further information.

Parents of students at Great Mills High School are being told to report to Leonardtown High School to receive information or pick up their child.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

Great Mills is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

“Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders,” Hogan said.

The shooting comes four days before the national March for Our Lives, a rally for student safety inspired by last month’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“We are Here for you, students of Great Mills,” Parkland student activist Emma Gonzalez tweeted, “together we can stop this from ever happening again.”