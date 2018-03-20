Sailor pleads guilty to manslaughter in teen’s shooting death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy sailor has pleaded to a manslaughter charge in the death of a teenager in Virginia Beach.

Alec Wagner, of Chesapeake, was arrested after 18-year-old Aleigha Hawkingberry was shot to death in October 2016.

Wagner was assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman in the Fall of 2014.

Hawkingberry had just recently graduated from Landstown High School when the shooting happened.

Wagner could face up to 10 years in prisone when he is sentenced on July 31.

