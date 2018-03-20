Norfolk teen found dead at townhouse was well-liked, ‘had a sweet spirit’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A mystery for Norfolk police.

They’re on day two of their search for whoever killed a teen found dead inside his family’s townhouse on Corprew Avenue.

The case started as an undetermined death after Daemon Person was found dead at the townhouse, but police later said that the 15-year-old Booker T. Washington High School sophomore was killed.

10 On Your Side went to a family member, a neighbor, and a friend to start piecing together the story and Person’s last hours of life.

Shirley Jones, a neighbor, says she comforted Daemon’s mother, “I comforted her like this,” she said as she hugged herself. “She came to my door. She said she lost her son. Someone came in and shot her son.”

Norfolk police won’t confirm that Person was shot.

Another family member said Daemon was discovered by his sister, which also has not been confirmed by police. Jones says, “He had a sweet spirit. He was always coming home from Booker T.”

Daemon’s friend and classmate, Jahkiana Cook, says the news of Person’s death has been difficult to handle.

“A lot of crying. A lot of emotions,” Cook said. “I’m just upset about it. We did a moment of silence for him.”

Amazingly, Daemon took a selfie with Jahkiana’s phone two-and-a-half hours before police found his body. Daemon’s family requested we not show the picture at this time. It shows Daemon smiling, happy.

Jahkiana and others took advantage of grief counselors brought in to help students process what happened at Daemon’s home Monday, “They just told us don’t think about how it happened. Just think about the good times that you had with him,” Jahkiana said.

Percy Edwards is a family friend: “He was a good kid. A neighbor of mine. A pretty good guy. He kept to himself a lot … I was shocked. I didn’t know what to think,” Edwards said.

Daemon was on the track team. He was also in the Naval Junior ROTC. He was well-liked.

“Today we’ve just been trying to deal with this crisis,” said a staff member at the high school on Tuesday.