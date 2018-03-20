Newport News stabbing leaves man dead; teen in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a teenager is in custody following a stabbing Tuesday night in Newport News.

The victim, a 37-year-old Newport News man, was found in the 500 block of Onancock Trail with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dispatchers received a call about the stabbing at 7:41 p.m.

Authorities say they detained a 15-year-old male from Newport News in connection to the incident, but haven’t released additional information at this time.

As the investigation continues, stay with WAVY.com for updates.