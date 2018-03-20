More snowfall could be on the way for Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Parts of eastern Virginia are under a winter storm watch as another system is threatening to bring a mix of rain and snow to the region.

The watch is in effect for an area between the Northern Neck and Accomack County — which would see a band of snow around 3 to 5 inches.

Exact accumulation totals could change between Tuesday and when the snow could fall Wednesday. There is expected to be a changeover from rain to snow showers Wednesday, some of which could be heavy at times.

The Outer Banks is bracing for this latest round of winter weather — as some areas are still cleaning up from two nor’easters that hit the vulnerable area earlier this month.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been building up dunes to hold back the surf on the sound side. A NCDOT spoeksman tells 10 On Your Side they are expecing “average” nor’easter conditions to hit the Outer Banks.

The expected snowfall will be preceded by widespread rain for much of Tuesday morning. Rain will kick back into the region Wednesday, before temperatures fall and a rain-snow line moves eastward across Hampton Roads.

