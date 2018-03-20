Heroes at Home: Celebrating Military Spouses

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — The military life is nothing new for Heather Kuhn.

For 10 years she’s stood by her husband side as they’ve gone through countless moves and deployments. Lt. William Kuhn is currently stationed on the USS Monterey at Naval Station Norfolk.

Outside of taking care of husband and their two children, she also manages to have an active role in the Hampton Roads community.

“For a lot of spouses it is difficult with all the moves and different constraints on their time. Sailors don’t work nine to five, so it can be difficult to juggle other responsibilities,” she said.

So it was no surprise when Heather was voted the 2017 Heroes at Home Hampton Roads Military Spouse of the Year. It was no surprise to everyone, but Heather.

“Last year one of my colleagues who’s a military spouse nominated me. I was shocked to win,” said Heather. “It was such an honor because there are so many amazing spouses in our community.”

Heather and her family received a voucher for 7-Day Luxury Resort Vacation at any Grand Mayan or Mayan Palace Resort (up to a $4,000 value) and an additional $2,000 in vacation cash to use for flights, tours and more.

This is all made possible by presenting sponsor USAA. Other sponsors include United Concordia, USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia and Lincoln Military Housing.

Heather said, “It’s a really neat change in the culture to see outside organizations initiating this type of recognition for the family members of military personnel.”

This year’s Hampton Roads Military Spouse Appreciation and Awards Luncheon is set to take place Thursday, May 10. There’s still time to nominate a deserving military spouse.

“When they take a few minutes to nominate someone, it sends a heartwarming message,” said Heather. “It’s says ‘hey you’re efforts in your household and in the community are appreciated. I believe it also encourages more people to take an active role in their outside community.”

The deadline to nominate a military spouse is Thursday, March 22. Visit www.heroesathomeva.com for more details and to submit a nomination.