Hampton police investigate shooting at KFC-Taco Bell restaurant

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at a Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell combination restaurant in the 1100 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old male from Newport News, was shot once and taken to the hospital. His injury is considered non life-threatening.

An initial investigation revealed the victim and the shooting suspect knew each other, but police added this doesn’t appear to be an isolated incident.

Police haven’t released suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com.