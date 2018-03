NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver is facing charges after police say a car crashed at a gas station on St. Patrick’s Day.

Norfolk police say officers were called to a 7-Eleven on Tidewater Drive just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that a vehicle hit a gas pump.

Police say 20-year-old Carl Bell was arrested for driving under the influence and driving without an operator’s license.

