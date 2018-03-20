City of VB creates new video series to address fake news

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has recently launched a new video series called VB 411.

The goal is to address fake news, correct the record and combat rumors that might be floating around.

“I think that the ability to provide at least accurate information for people and provide in one place a resource that people can go to, that’s really the ultimate service that we can provide,” said Virginia Beach Communications Director Julie Hill.

Hosted by city employee and local actress Nancy Bloom, the four-to-five-minute show will air every other Friday on the city’s public access station and on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

There’s even an accompanying website called “Fact or Fiction.”

“Hopefully we can correct some of the misperceptions people have,” Hill said.

Call it a sign of the times.

With the fast-paced environment in which we live, Hill said it’s important for the city to address rumors because of the impact of inaccuracies.

“It’s different if I have one thing in my head that someone may think but doesn’t end up being true. But when it gets shared and it doesn’t get countered and the information the correct information isn’t provided then I think we’re actually doing people a disservice,” Hill explained.

To be clear Hill said the city is not looking to compete with local news, instead she said she hopes this new tool will complement the coverage.

“When it comes to city issues, and city processes, and those issues that we deal with every day, we certainly want to be a source for people,” she said.

The first show covered tourism dollars. The next one which will air on Friday will be about waste collection.