Alleged sexual assault involving Pioneer Elementary students under police investigation

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two students in Suffolk have been disciplined after an alleged sexual assault on board a school bus.

Now, police are looking into the incident involving a young girl that happened March 2.

All of the students involved attend Pioneer Elementary.

The victim’s mother claims two students took off her daughter’s underwear and tossed them around the bus.

Suffolk Public Schools would not comment on the specific inappropriate behavior — but say they’ve punished two students and further disciplinary action is possible.

