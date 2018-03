AHOSKIE, NC (WAVY) – Ahoskie police need your help to find a missing man.

They say 87-year-old Percell Porter was last seen at the Bojangles restaurant recently. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a black coat and a blue baseball cap. Investigators say he may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

If you’ve seen Porter, call police at (252) 332-5011.