VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were rescued from a car after it overturned in the Stratford Chase area of the city Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 5100 block of Stratford Chase Drive for the accident.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the two individuals were transported to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

