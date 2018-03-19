Portsmouth man could face 70 years in 2012 double murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man convicted of stabbing death of two people in 2012 could spend several decades behind bars.

A jury convicted Winston Black in January of first and second-degree murder in connection to a gruesome murder case in the Port Norfolk area of the city.

Prosecutors say Black stabbed David Gough 24 times, put his body in an SUV and set it on fire. Black was also charged with stabbing Ann Gilkerson 123 times.

Jurors recommended Black spend 70 years behind bars — 40 for the killing of Gilkerson, and 30 for Gough’s murder. A Portsmouth judge will make a final decision on the sentencing in a hearing on Monday.

