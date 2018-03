PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been taken to the hospital after being shot near Douglass Park Elementary in Portsmouth.

Police say they were called to the shooting in the 30 block of Grand Street around 4:23 p.m. Officers say the woman was struck in her lower body and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of 5:45 p.m., officers had taped off the intersection of Grand Street and Moss Street.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.