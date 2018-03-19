Police searching for missing Virginia Beach woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Area police are searching for a Virginia Beach woman who’s been missing since noon Monday.

Police say Barbara Anne Wood, 70, was last heard from around that time, when she left her home in Green Run to visit a family member in Norfolk.

Wood, who was driving a red Nissan Rogue with Virginia license plate No. VMP 9214, never arrived at her destination.

Police say Wood is described as 5 foot 3 and approximately 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing leopard tights and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about Wood’s whereabouts is urged to call the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (757) 385-4101.