Norfolk officials holding news conference on proposed waste facility

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of Norfolk officials are coming together Monday to talk about a proposed waste facility for the city.

The proposed trash dump is set would go on Julian Avenue — at the former Globe Iron site, in the Bruce’s Park neighborhood.

Norfolk City Councilwoman Angelia Graves has expressed her disappointment in the proposal on social media. A post on Graves’ Facebook page blasted a recent Department of Environmental Quality hearing as a “sham.”

The post went on to encourage members of the public to contact the DEQ and voice opposition toward the proposal.

Graves is one of the city leaders — along with Mayor Kenny Alexander and other council members — hosting a news conference at 2 p.m. on Monday.

