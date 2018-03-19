NN bus driver pleads guilty to sexual exchange with minor over app

Related Coverage Newport News bus driver facing charges in crimes involving underage girl

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News substitute bus driver accused of felony sexual contact with a minor over the internet has pleaded guilty.

Timothy Dixon was charged in October with sexual offense with a minor by computer after communicating with a 15-year-old girl on the mobile application Whisper, which allows users to send photographs and video anonymously.

The teenager told investigators that she and Dixon shared inappropriate and sexual messages on the app, and even met in-person at one point. The teen said Dixon gave her alcohol and took her to his home.

Dixon was suspended without pay by Newport News Public Schools following his arrest. School officials say he will no longer be eligible to work for any school system in Virginia, and will be officially terminated when paperwork is finalized.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 1.