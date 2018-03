PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Just for fun, Kevin Sharkey brought an entire octopus with him today! He then let us in on his secret for slow cooking this deep-sea delicacy before adding it to a bed of fresh greens and aged bread.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach

757- 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse