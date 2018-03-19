In the Audience: Seeking Out the Silent Killer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The “LivOn” foundation joined The Hampton Roads Show today to remind you that early detection saves lives when it comes to colon cancer.

Because this disease is often without any symptoms until it’s very advanced stages, Dave Bostic and Lisa Hall shared that a colonoscopy is often the best way to find and treat colon cancer in time to save a life.

The “Don’t Sit on Colon Cancer 5K” is this Saturday at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

LivOn is also holding a fundraising dinner on Monday, April 9th at Il Giardino in Virginia Beach. The 6th Annual Golf Tournament is coming up in September.

For more information on colon cancer awareness and prevention, and these great events, visit LIVONFOUNDATION.org or find them on Facebook @LIVONHAMPTONROADS.