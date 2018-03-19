Diverting Drugs: Targeting Prescription Fraud

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s an epidemic like we’ve never seen before — the opioid crisis.

A new team of special agents is now targeting people who commit prescription drug fraud.

DEA agents recently sat down with 10 On Your Side to talk about the newly launched Tactical Diversion Squad operating in the Richmond-Hampton Roads area.

The new team was fully staffed about four months ago, and has already handled nearly two dozen cases.

The teams’ goal is to make sure drugs are used to legally medicate.

Ruth Carter, DEA diversion program manager, said, “If a doctor is diverting controlled substances, in the minds of the DEA, the doctor is no different than a drug dealer operating in a white coat.”

The team recently finalized a case that led to the conviction of a Southampton County physician.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings will explain the circumstances of that case. A local defense attorney says in some cases there can be benefits to a defendant if he or she is found guilty in the federal system.

