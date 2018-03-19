Crews respond to house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Chesapeake.

Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department said on Twitter that firefighters were called to a house on Eaglestone Arch just after 1 p.m.

Arriving around 10 minutes later, crews found heavy smoke at the house.

A short video posted to Twitter showed the smoke billowing out of the house. An image from scene showed the back of the house charred from the flames.

1400 block of Eaglestone Arch

It is not clear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.