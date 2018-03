NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Ghent area could soon be home to an axe-throwing range.

A company called Folkvang Axe Throwing said on Facebook recently that it was opening a range on 21st Street — near the Farm Fresh.

This would be the latest range of its kind to open in the region. Colonial Williamsburg opened one last July.

According to its Facebook page, Folkvang Axe Throwing is planning on opening the range in the Spring of 2018.