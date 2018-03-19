After release from Cowboys, Orlando Scandrick heading to Redskins

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Washington Redskins have signed cornerback Orlando Scandrick to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team had not announced the deal.

The Dallas Cowboys released Scandrick over the weekend after he made 38 tackles in 11 starts last season. Scandrick started 69 games and appeared in 125 with Dallas since being taken in the fifth round of the 2008 draft.

The 31-year-old gives Washington some insurance at cornerback behind Josh Norman after trading Kendall Fuller to Kansas City in the deal for quarterback Alex Smith. Scandrick will be in the mix with Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau and Josh

Holsey for playing time.

NFL Network first reported Scandrick signing with the Redskins.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .