Admirals’ home win streak snapped by Jacksonville 4-1

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Jacksonville Icemen ended the longest home win streak for the Norfolk Admirals since the team’s magical run to the Calder Cup title in the American Hockey League six years ago. The Icemen handed the Admirals their first loss at Scope in eight games, 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

With the loss, both the Admirals and Icemen are tied with 57 points, five points behind Atlanta for fourth place in the ECHL South Division. The top four teams from each division will make the ECHL playoffs. Norfolk hits the road for a three-game stretch against Florida, starting on Wednesday.