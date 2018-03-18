What you missed last night at the Paralympics: USA defeats Canada for third consecutive sled hockey gold

Sled hockey’s gold medal game went to overtime, where Declan Farmer scored the game winner. Plus, at the Paralympics, cross-country and Alpine skiing concluded with their final events.

Sled hockey: Three-peat for Team USA over Canada

Team USA versus Canada always has a flair for the dramatic, and the sled hockey gold medal game at the PyeongChang Paralympics was no different.

Canada reached the scoreboard first, when Billy Bridges got one past U.S. goalie Steve Cash at the 2:55-minute mark late into the first period. It was just the third goal Cash has ever allowed in Paralympic play.

The entire second period and most of the third were scoreless, until Team USA pulled Cash with 1:15 left in the third, leaving an empty net. Canada very nearly seized the opportunity, when Rob Armstorng’s shot that bounced off the U.S. net.

Declan Farmer got the puck past Canadian goalie Dominic Laroque with 37 seconds remaining in regulation, sending the game to sudden death overtime.

Just 3:30 into overtime, Farmer came up big again for the U.S. to score the game winner, 2-1.

PyeongChang marked the first time that Canada and the United States dueled for Paralympic gold, despite meeting at the 2017 world championships. The U.S. has now won four of the seven Paralympic sled hockey gold medals, dating back to the sport’s introduction at the 1994 Games.

Watch a full replay of the game, below:

Para Alpine skiing: Women’s slalom (all classes)

Competition on the slopes in PyeongChang closed out with the women’s slalom events.

Women’s slalom – visually impaired gold medalist: Menna Fitzpatrick, Great Britain

Team USA athletes: Staci Manella finished ninth after struggling in the first run. Danelle Umstead had a solid first run; she was disqualified on her second run because she missed the final turn before the finish line.

Women’s slalom – standing gold medalist: Marie Bochet, France

Team USA athletes: Melanie Schwartz was the only U.S. athlete to make it to the second run, where she finished 11th overall. Stephanie Jallen fell and skied out, not finishing the first run. Ally Kunkel slid off course and was disqualified in the first run.

Women’s slalom – sitting gold medalist: Anna-Lena Forster, Germany

Team USA athletes: Laurie Stephens was eighth after the first run but improved to fifth overall after run 2.

Para cross-country: Relays

Cross-country competition concluded in PyeongChang with the mixed relay and the open relay.

4.25 km mixed relay gold medalists: Ukraine

Teammates Iurii Utkin, Liudmyla Liashenko, Yuliia Batenkova-Bauman, Oksana Shyshkova captured the gold medal for Ukraine. Canada’s athletes earned silver and Germany took the bronze.

Team USA athletes: Kendall Gretsch, Ruslan Reiter, Kendall Gretsch and Jake Adicoff finished seventh. Due to the mathematical requirements of the relays, U.S. athletes like Oksana Masters and Dan Cnossen were unable to race the relays.

4.25 km open relay gold medalists: France

Benjamin Daviet, Anthony Chalencon and Thomas Clarion took home gold for France in the open relay, helped by Daviet, who skied twice.

Norway earned the silver and Canada came away with the bronze. Ukraine actually crossed the finish line in third, but with an asterisk; they were penalized 30 second for a flawed relay exchange and were bumped from the podium. Ukraine ultimately finished fifth.

Team USA athletes: Andrew Soule, Mia Zutter, Sean Halsted and Grace Miller finished 12th.

2018 Paralympic Closing Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Paralympic Games will come to an end with the Closing Ceremony. Nordic skier Oksana Masters, who won two gold medals in PyeongChang, was chosen to carry the U.S. flag into the Ceremony.

7:00 a.m. ET

