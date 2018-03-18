VIDEO: Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall during performance in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA/WAVY) – Officials in Florida say a Cirque du Soleil performer fell to his death Saturday night during a performance in Tampa.

The horrifying drop happened during the company’s production of VOLTA.

A spokesman for Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group identified the performer as Yann Arnaud, a long-time aerialist. Police said he was performing on the double rings when one of his hands slipped off the ring and he fell approximately 20 feet.

Arnaud was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he later died.

“The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy. Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him,” said President and CEO Daniel Lamarre. “Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together.”

Although the death appears to be accidental in nature, the Tampa Police Department and OSHA will conduct an investigation into the incident as is standard protocol. An autopsy will be performed on Monday.

A spokesman for the company says they are offering their “full and transparent collaboration” as authorities investigate what happened.

Julian Martinez was in the audience when the performer fell. He says he can’t get the incident out of his mind.

“Everyone rushed to the stage really quickly, they wanted to see what happened to him,” he said. “After about five minutes, the Cirque officials got on the loudspeaker and told us to leave.”

Cirque du Soleil had two more VOLTA performances scheduled for Sunday, the final two shows in Tampa. Both have been canceled.

The company says all ticket purchases through the website or call center will be automatically refunded. Customers who purchased tickets through partners of Cirque can contact the seller for a refund.