Red Robin restaurant evacuated following fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Customers evacuated while firefighters put out a fire at the Red Robin near Patrick Henry Mall Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch received the emergency call just after 2 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene they found light smoke coming from the outside. Firefighters determined the fire was coming from an outside post that supports the restaurant awning. Fire crews also made sure there was no extension onto the roof of the building.

Newport News Fire Chief Craft says most civilians inside the restaurant had already evacuated and the rest were asked to leave.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The fire is under investigation to determine the cause.

