Excited runners, spectators at annual Shamrock Marathon weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Oceanfront was colored green for the annual Shamrock Marathon weekend.

On Saturday, runners laced up for the 8k, Leprechaun Dash, and Operation Smile Final Mile. On Sunday, was the marathon and half marathon races.

From start to finish – it’s been an exciting weekend for these runners.

“Every year is great. Every year I meet a lot of people, I run with a lot of people and I think it’s a great experience,” said Virginia Beach resident Joel Parker. Parker completed his first Dolphin Challenge: run the 8k on Saturday and the half marathon on Sunday.

Parker said, “I thought I exhausted myself yesterday, but I had enough in me to finish today.” He’s one of 25,000 people who hit the streets this weekend, some even traveling to Virginia Beach to try a new race.

“It was really great,” said Mary Grace Sempa, who traveled from Pennsylvania to run. “It’s one of the best half marathons I’ve ever run, the fastest. It was really great. The people were great along the way.”

She ran with her mother, Mary Sempa, who said, “We wanted to do something different. I’m coming off foot surgery and I thought it would be fun for us to get together.”

People lined the streets cheering with signs and high fives as 25 people from Team Hoyt ran for a reason.

“New purpose for running, motivation, it’s a great time,” said runner Trey White.

Team Hoyt pairs runners with people with special needs — like Trey and his running partner Michael.

“We’ve been doing the Shamrock for eight years together now,” White said. “We do the Dolphin Challenge, which is the 8k and the half and we have a good time.”