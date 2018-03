SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk police officer was sitting in his police car when a drunk driver hit the car early Sunday morning.

Suffolk police say around 1 a.m. the officer was in the parked car in the 3300 block of Bridge Road.

The drunk driver struck the parked car and was arrested and charged with a DUI.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

