Costco selling $6,000 meal kit perfect for the apocalypse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve ever wondered what you would snack on while the world collapsed around you, Costco has you covered.

With the threat of nuclear war, among other apocalyptic predictions, Costco is now offering a doomsday preparation kit for $6,000 smackeroos to feed an entire family of four for a year.

The meal kit offers about 2,000 calories a day per person and the goods have a shelf life up to 30 years.

From elbow macaroni pasta to instant milk, dehydrated potatoes, beef and chicken you sure won’t go hungry should zombies invade.

There’s also freeze-dried fruits and veggies and a mysterious “butter powder” to fulfill your culinary creativity.

Naturally, the Twitterverse had tons of reactions to the massive kit.

Some folks worry Costco may be “onto something”, while others think this could be a great alternative to your average meal plan.

Sam’s club has a similar offering that will feed a family of four for a year for $2,699.