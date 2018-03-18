15 people displaced following apartment fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – 15 people are displaced from their homes after a fire started inside an apartment early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Ranalet Drive at 3:36 a.m. and arrived four minutes later. Hampton Fire Captain Coleman says firefighters put out the fire within 15 minutes.

The fire damage was confined to one apartment, however, officials had to pull the electrical meters which caused the 15 people to be displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire yet.

