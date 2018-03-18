1 person arrested, 2 in hospital following DUI crash on I-264

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person is in jail and two are in the hospital following a DUI crash on at the I-664 and I-264 interchange early Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police were dispatched at 5:41 a.m. for a head-on collision on Interstate 664. The police investigation revealed that a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling westbound in the wrong direction on I-264 east. A Chevrolet Suburban was preparing to go onto I-264 east from the I-664 southbound lane, when Michael Bright driving the Ford F-150 hit the suburban head on.

Sargent Michelle Anaya with VSP says Bright was driving while intoxicated.

Both people in the Chevrolet Suburban were wearing seat belts, however, were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Bright was arrested for driving under the influence.

