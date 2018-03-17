Woman facing charges after VDOT contractor from Chesapeake struck while working on I-85

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested and charged a 28-year-old North Chesterfield woman after striking a VDOT contractor employed by DBI services Friday. The 31-year-old worker, identified as Donald C. Wesley, 31, of Chesapeake is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in a work zone.

Wesley was repairing guardrails on the left shoulder when struck.

Police say a 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by Patrice S. West, 28, of North Chesterfield Va., was traveling southbound in the left lane and veered off the road, striking the worker. The impact pinned Wesley against guardrail post equipment.

West was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control and driving while suspended (9th Offense). Additionally, she was arrested for a warrant out of Chesterfield for failure to comply with a court order. She is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail for the warrant.

The crash remains under investigation.

In the initial aftermath of the incident, Harold Moore, a retired contractor for 23 years, told 8News he was shocked to hear about this tragedy.

“I try to stay off of it as much as I can…because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Moore said.

The worker was transported by helicopter to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on 85-South in Dinwiddie County, before Squirrel Level Road.

This comes nearly a month after another VDOT contractor was hit and killed in Prince George County after a driver took her eyes off the road.

Petersburg resident Teisha Wright frequently takes I-85 and said she hopes distracted driving wasn’t involved in this crash.

“Drivers, if you got to use that phone, pull over,” Wright said. “Stop riding with your head down and in the steering in that phone and that foot laid down on the gas. People have to make it home to their families.”

A VDOT spokesperson issued the following statement:

“We’re disappointed and saddened to learn of yet another crash involving a contract worker in an active work zone. We’re focused on the worker’s well-being and will work closely with law enforcement to determine the cause of this crash. Safety is now and will continue to be VDOT’s top priority.”