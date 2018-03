SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department helped rescue a truck driver who was trapped in the cab of a tractor-trailer on Saturday at Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Smithfield dispatchers say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on North Church Street.

The fire department said via Facebook that the tractor-trailer had overturned, trapping the driver inside.

They were able to safely rescue the driver with help from Chip’s Repair and Towing and their new scissor lift.