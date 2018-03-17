Sonic will sell pickle juice slushes this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXAN) – Sonic is unveiling its very own pickle juice slush this June, described by Food&Wine in a taste test as sweet and tangy – and a drink that you’ll want to sip until it’s all gone.

Sonic said the pickle juice syrup can be added to anything.

“No one can stop you for asking for a squirt of pickle juice in your shake, or on your burger, or on whatever your sick heart desires,” Maria Yagoda wrote in her review.

Yagoda notes the syrup is a little too sweet for her taste, so be warned.

Still, that won’t stop us from driving to the nearest Sonic once the slushes hit locations nationwide.