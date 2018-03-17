Sheriff’s Office investigating threats related to Gloucester Co. schools

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 18 separate reports of threat messages related to Gloucester County Public Schools since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The sheriff’s office and school officials investigated each incident to determine credibility and responsibility. They have identified and will seek appropriate charges for the juveniles responsible for 8 of the incidents.

The incidents have also prompted reviews and evaluations of all protocols, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office asks that parents speak with their children about their understanding of the active violence procedures at school. If the procedures are not clear to students, parents are asked to notify school administration or the school resource officer.