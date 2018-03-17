Saturday’s clouds were pretty WAVY

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Rare, wave-like clouds took over the sky on Saturday.

They’re formally known as “undulatus asperatus” clouds. Meteorologist Kristin Ketchell says they form when the wind at cloud level changes speed and direction with height.

The motion creates the wavy appearance at the base of the clouds, known as “undulations.” Ketchell said they can be spotted ahead of thunderstorms and have an ominous look, but they don’t actually produce any type of dangerous weather.

