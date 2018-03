WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A pedestrian was hit by a bicyclist at William & Mary on Saturday morning.

Dispatch said they received the call at 11:53 a.m. for the accident in the 100 block of Jamestown Road.

Officials with the school say it happened near the admissions building on the campus. One of the victims was the student and the other was not.

The pedestrian and the bicyclist were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No charges will be filed.