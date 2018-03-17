Ocean View painted their streets green with their annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people packed the streets of Ocean View for their 51st Annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

Floats, dancing groups, singers and bands paraded through the streets celebrating Irish culture and heritage.

The parade started at Northside Middle School and wound it’s way to the intersection of First View and Government Avenue. The streets were lined in green as people of all ages enjoyed the festivities.

There were many different groups walking, including the Irish American Society of Tidewater.

“We’re just representing our group. We’ve got the flags from all the different counties and we’re just out to celebrate and we do it every year,” said Jen O’Connell with the Irish American Society of Tidewater.

Parade goer Coralie Draper said, “”I love this parade. It is just so fun every year. We were thinking about what group we could become so we could march in it next year.”