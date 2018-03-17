Norfolk man sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing his girlfriend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was charged with second-degree murder for the 2015 death of 20-year old girlfriend in Chesapeake was sentenced on Friday.

A Chesapeake judge sentenced Neal Bolden to 33 years in prison for the death of Jequil Holloway.

In October of 2015. Jequil Holloway, disappeared in the Berkley-Campostella area of Norfolk. Her body was found in the trunk of the car on Oldwood Street in Chesapeake on Nov. 1, 2015.

Related: Autopsy complete, police tight-lipped on woman found dead inside car

Her boyfriend at the time, Neal Bolden, was arrested for the crime, and later pleaded guilty to the murder on December 15.