Newport News police aide charged in fatal crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News police aide has been charged in connection to deadly crash from last November.

On November 27, police responded to a two-vehicle head on accident on Jefferson Avenue and Ivy Farms Road. 23-year-old Jonquay Kyron Byrd was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Byrd died at the hospital two days later.

Police say 60-year-old Kirk Jones, of Suffolk was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sedan that crossed the median and collided with the Volkswagen. He was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jones was charged with reckless driving.