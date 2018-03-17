Interfaith Alliance at the Beach helps homeless gain independence in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — At the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center in Virginia Beach, caring for the homeless is a daily event.

This open pantry helps those struggling to make ends meet get much needed food for their families.

Local artist Virginia Swanson was homeless, but still depends on places like the outreach center for assistance.

“I do go there to get food for myself and also when there is a surplus, I make sure that the shut ins or the people that are most in need (get assistance),” Swanson said. “”For six years I was, so I know the flavor of it.”

“The remedy for homelessness is housing,” Swanson added.

The Interfaith Alliance at the Beach is one group working with the city to help the homeless achieve self sufficiency.

“We need to be able to respond as a community to help people to help homelessness to be rare, brief and non-recurring,” Swanson said.

Initiatives focusing on strengthening family resilience and other issues such as housing insecurity, access to affordable health care and healthy food as well as building financial security.

“In order to have a vibrant, healthy city we all have to have shelter and housing, and have people contributing the best they can to be part of the tax-paying base and part of the community,” said Teresa Stanley, IAB’s advocacy chair.

For Swanson, she is very thankful for the services the Interfaith Alliance offers.

“It doesn’t matter how homeless you are, you’ll never go without breakfast, you’ll never got without lunch, and you will never go without supper.”